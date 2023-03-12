paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats split their first two games of the weekend Elysian Fields baseball tournament with a 4-3 win against East Texas Homeschool and a 7-6 loss to hosting Elysian Fields.

After a pair of wins against Cooper and Hugo, the Wildcats looked to finish nondistrict play strong as they traveled to Elysian Fields for their final tournament of the season.

