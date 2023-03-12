The Paris Wildcats split their first two games of the weekend Elysian Fields baseball tournament with a 4-3 win against East Texas Homeschool and a 7-6 loss to hosting Elysian Fields.
After a pair of wins against Cooper and Hugo, the Wildcats looked to finish nondistrict play strong as they traveled to Elysian Fields for their final tournament of the season.
The first game, against East Texas Homeschool, saw junior Kolton Keeling back on the mound and continued his strong start to the season, pitching five innings with one hit, zero earned runs, five walks and eight strikeouts
Junior Weslee Langley closed the game down in the bottom of the seventh, ending the game with a line drive double play to Jack Brazeal with the bases loaded and one out to give the Wildcats the win 4-3.
Offensive leaders for the Wildcats include senior Carter Benson, who went 3-3 with a run and 2 RBIs, and senior Alex Zarza, who went 2-3.
The second game, against the hosting Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets featured sophomore Keller Limbaugh on the mound. He went four and a third innings with four hits, two earned runs, two walks and nine strikeouts. However, some errors left the Wildcats trailing 6-3 going into the top of the seventh inning.
The Wildcats never gave up, putting up three runs to tie the game and send the game to the bottom of the seventh, capped off by a two-run triple to the wall by Keeling.
But it wasn’t quite enough, as the Yellow Jackets scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to walk the game off 7-6. The Wildcats were led at the plate by Keeling, who went 1-4 with a triple and two RBIs and senior Preston Harper, who went 2-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and a walk.
The Wildcats will finish the tournament with a game against White Oak, and will open up district play Tuesday at home against Pleasant Grove.
