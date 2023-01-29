Paris showed its strength Thursday as both the Wildcat and Ladycat powerlifting teams took home first at the annual Paris Invitational Powerlifting Meet.
Paris’s Patrick Roland was named best overall lifter at the competition.
The Paris meet featured over 150 lifters from seven schools in the area. The meet consisted of three lifts — squat, bench press and deadlift) — and teams were awarded points based on their lifters placements in their weight classes.
The following Ladycat lifters earned top five placements in their weight classes to give Paris the win with 56 total points with Gilmer taking second with 46 points. Diana Farfan was first in 105s with a 590 total. Tymia Browner placed first in 259s with an 890 total. Aida Torres got second in 97s with a 510 total. Madi Sherwoodfinished second in 114s with a 670 total. Kinsey Finney was second in 123s with a 670 total. Baleigh Cashion - 2nd in 132s - 715 Total. Mackenzie Martin earned second in 148s with an 805 total. Angelina Ibarra got second in 181s with a 670 total. Makina Cass finished second in 220s with a 655 total. Shari King was third in 105s with 560. Anna Blassingame got fourth in 114s with 605; Kiera Martin, fourth in 148s with 685; Hailey Woodruff, fourth in 165s, 655; and Elizabeth Harper, fifth in 148s, 660.
The following Wildcat lifters also earned top five placements at the meet to give Paris the win with 56 points and Denison was second with 50 points.
Roland won first in 198s with a 1,440 total. Jonathan Jones was first in 148s with a 1,225 total. Kaydn McDonald get first in 165s with a 1,290 total. Taydrick Dawson got first in 220s with a 1,315 total. Salvador Gomez finished first in 275s with a 1,350 total. Tomas Farr was second in 123s with 755 Total. Paul Torres got second in 132s with an 800 total. Jeremiah Smith was second in 275s with a 1,260 total. Ahmad Bills earned third in 165s with a 1,070 total. Santiago Torres, fourth in 148s, 985 and Braydon Beck, fifth in 148s, 970.
The Ladycats and Wildcats will both be back in action Feb. 11 at the Mount Pleasant Powerlifting Meet, and Feb. 16-17 at a meet in Commerce. More information about meets and regional standings can be found at http://www.thspa.us (Boys) and http://www.thswpa.com (Girls).
