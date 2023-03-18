The Paris Wildcats’ offensive struggles continued as they fell to the Pittsburg Pirates 3-0 in a district contest.
After a 4-0 loss to Pleasant Grove on Tuesday to open district play, the Wildcats looked to get back in the win column as they traveled to Pittsburg to take on the Pirates.
Junior Kolton Keeling was back on the mound for the Cats, who kept the game close despite some early struggles, allowing two earned runs off of one hit, 10 walks and three strikeouts in three and two thirds innings of work.
Sophomore Keller Limbaugh relieved Keeling with two outs in the bottom of the fourth and pitched the remainder of the game, allowing just one run off of a balk in the fifth inning to make the score 3-0.
The Wildcat offense was unable to cash in on the solid defensive play, as they were once again unable to string enough hits together to bring a run across, despite having eight hits throughout the game.
The team had chances however, leaving the bases loaded twice in the game, including the last inning.
Junior second baseman Blake Walker continued his hot streak in district play, going 3-4 with three singles and a strikeout, while Keeling and first baseman Braylen Srader each had two hits. Walker is now 5-7 in Paris’ first two district games after a rather slow start at the plate this year, providing the Cats with a bright spot amidst the current offensive struggles.
The Wildcats will be back in action at home Tuesday against Sulphur Springs, and will travel to Liberty-Eylau on Friday to take on the Leopards.
