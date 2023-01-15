The Wildcats fell to Sulphur Springs on Friday 60-53 in a back and forth shootout to open district play.
After finishing nondistrict play with a 16-7 record, the Paris Wildcats looked to upset the 11th ranked Sulphur Springs Wildcats to start their district season on a high note.
Paris got off to a strong start, leading 16-13 after the first quarter off of some impressive defense, including back-to-back blocks and an electric dunk from sophomore Jamari Jackson.
The teams proceeded to go back and forth with the lead for the next two quarters, with Sulphur Springs up at 3 at half and Paris back in the lead 43-40 going into the fourth quarter.
That lead was not enough however, as some timely shots by Sulphur Springs late in the game put them up by seven when the final buzzer sounded.
Jackson led the Wildcats with 17 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks, while Junior Corday Cooper came up just behind him with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals. Other top scorers include Jagger Moore with eight, Treshawn Savage with six and Carlton Hicks with four.
The Wildcats will be back home Tuesday to take on the Pleasant Grove Hawks and the following Friday against the Liberty Eylau Leopards.
The Chisum Mustangs fell to the team from Lone Oak in a Friday matchup. The Mustangs will next host Grand Saline on Friday. The Mustangs now stand at 6-14 on the season and 0-5 in district play.
The Panthers lost a close district contest Friday in Pleasant Grove. The North Lamar squad will be home Tuesday to face district foe Pittsburgh.
The Panthers’ record moved to 6-16 on the season and 0-1 in district.
David Money contributed to this roundup.
