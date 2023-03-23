The Paris Wildcats fell to the Sulphur Springs Wildcats 6-4 in another close district matchup.
After getting off to a slow 0-2 start to District play, the Paris Wildcats looked to bounce back on Tuesday and get back into the win column against newcoming district opponent Sulphur Springs, but were unable to come out on top, falling to Sulphur Springs 6-4. Junior Pedro Mata got the start for the WIldcats, who went four innings and allowed five runs on three hits, six walks and seven strikeouts, and Steven Langley came in for three innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts. The Wildcat offense began to show some fight, scoring their first run of the district season off an RBI double to the wall by Freshman Boots Harper, driving in Senior Preston Harper to bring the score to 2-1 Sulphur Springs in the second inning. Paris continued to battle, taking the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Wildcats fate were unfortunately sealed in the fifth inning however as they surrendered four runs to go down 6-3 and were unable to overcome the deficit, despite scoring a run in the seventh to cut the deficit to two. Preston Harper led the Wildcats at the plate, going 2-2 with two singles, a walk, and a stolen base. Other offensive leaders include Boots Harper, who went 1-3 with a double and an RBI, and Junior Jack Brazeal, who went 1-2 with a single, a walk, and a stolen base.
