With temperatures hovering around 90 degrees Saturday morning, Paris and North Lamar’s boys’ cross-country teams hit the ground running for the opening meet of the 2023 season.
Both the Wildcats and the Panthers competed at the Clay Minton Invitational, which was held at Coleman Park in Sulphur Springs.
Paris finished seventh overall as a team with 184 points, while North Lamar was 13th overall at 271 points. Commerce won the event with 110 points.
Pablo Melguizo led the way for Paris with a fifth-place finish overall, clocking in at 17:31.23.
Ian Allen registered a 14th place finish as he ran a 18:25.30. Caleb Allen finished with a time of 19:31.36 (37th overall).
Other finishers for the Wildcats included Diego Gallegos (19:36.05), Kelton Varner (21:00.94), Ever Gonzalez (21:06.77), Aciel Rodriguez (21:15.99), Lawrence Francis (22:36.90) and Eli Allen (23:57.10).
For the Panthers Alexis Ruiz was the top finisher clocking in at 18:51.96 for 22nd overall in the individual standings.
Other finishers for North Lamar included Philip Taber (19:41.63), Robert Griffis (19:46.56), Wyatt (John) Brady (20:28.52), Nolan Spencer (20:54.40), Colton Cregg (23:35.91), Luis Morales (25:23.04) and Tyler Reaves (27:13.42).
Paris will return to action on Thursday Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Troy Segura Classic, which will be held at Pittsburg High School.
North Lamar will run again on Saturday morning at the Avery High School Invitational, hosted by Avery ISD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.