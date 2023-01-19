paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats defeated the Pleasant Grove Hawks 57-38 on Tuesday night for their first district win of the season.

Following a hard-fought loss against Sulphur Springs last Friday in their district opener, the 16-8 Wildcats looked to bounce back and get back in the win column against the Hawks, who narrowly escaped the North Lamar Panthers by a 1 point margin last week to start their district season 1-0.

