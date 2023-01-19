The Paris Wildcats defeated the Pleasant Grove Hawks 57-38 on Tuesday night for their first district win of the season.
Following a hard-fought loss against Sulphur Springs last Friday in their district opener, the 16-8 Wildcats looked to bounce back and get back in the win column against the Hawks, who narrowly escaped the North Lamar Panthers by a 1 point margin last week to start their district season 1-0.
Paris got off to a slow start, struggling to get their shots to fall and trailing Pleasant Grove 25-21 at halftime, despite some stellar defense by sophomore Jamari Jackson, who recorded 4 blocks in the first half.
The shots started falling in the second half however, and the Wildcats never looked back, winning the game by 17 points to earn the win.
Jackson led the Wildcats both offensively and defensively, recording 25 points, nine rebounds, one assist, six blocks, one steal, as well as shooting an impressive 7-11 from the free-throw line.
Senior Jagger Moore was also in the double digits with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
Other top scorers for the Wildcats include senior Carlton Hicks with nine, and sophomore Treshawn Savage with eight.
After Tuesday’s contests, the District 15 standings have Sulphur Springs sitting alone at the top at 2-0, with Paris, Liberty-Eylau and North Lamar all at 1-1, while Pittsburg is at 0-2.
The Wildcats will be back home Friday for their next district game against Liberty-Eylau, and will travel to Pittsburg to take on the Pirates next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.