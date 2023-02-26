The Paris Wildcats advanced to the third round of the playoffs Friday with a dominant win over Dallas Lincoln, 63-36.
Coming off a narrow victory over Brownsboro in round one of the UIL playoffs, the Wildcats looked to extend their season once again as they traveled to Greenville to take on the perennial playoff contender Dallas Lincoln Tigers.
The Wildcats and Tigers have a rich playoff history over the past ten years, meeting multiple times in the fourth and fifth rounds in previous seasons, but due to the district realignment this past year, their paths crossed much earlier in the tournament this year, presenting the Wildcats with a potential challenge in their road to the state tournament, but the boys came ready to play.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first minute of the game, the Wildcats took the lead and never looked back, going on a 17 point run to go up 25-5 at the end of the first quarter.
They put on a shooting clinic, with six different players recording a three pointer and seven different players scoring throughout the game.
After going up by 20 in the first, the score never got within 15 points for the remainder of the contest, and with four minutes remaining in the game, the Dallas Lincoln head coach, in a strange move, backed off his players and essentially conceded the game, allowing sophomore Treshawn Savage to dribble out the last half of the fourth quarter at halfcourt unguarded to finish the game with a 63-36 victory for the Wildcats.
Senior Carlton Hicks led the Wildcats with 17 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals, with sophomore Jamari Jackson just behind him with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal- and one block, as well as a number of electrifying dunks to hype up the crowd throughout the contest.
Other top scorers for the Wildcats include Jagger Moore with 14 points and Treshawn Savage with eight points.
The Wildcats will face off with the number 2 ranked Dallas Carter Cowboys next Tuesday for a chance to head back to Commerce for the fourth and fifth round playoff weekend.
