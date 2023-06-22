Bidding for the rights to host a baseball tournament is a stressful process, according to local officials.
Sabra Vaughan, Paris Optimist executive director, relearned that in January when she helped bring the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional Tournament to Paris through a blind auction.
“You sit there and wonder, ‘Did we get it? If we didn’t get it, we bid too little. If we got it, did we way overspend? So, it is very nerve-wracking,” Vaughan said, of the group’s successful attempt to bring the youth tournament to Paris.
Eighteen youth baseball teams will descend on the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields in Paris this weekend for the tournament.
The local Paris American team will be in the bracket along with teams from as far as Sabine, Lindale and Corsicana. The tournament features the best 8U baseball teams around, with the top two teams advancing to the state finals in Longview next week.
The process for gaining the right to host stressed Vaughan because she knows what a difference the tournament makes for the teams, kids and in the community. Vaughan said the number one goal is always to serve the kids, but bringing the tournament to Paris accomplishes a number of other things.
“We showcase our ballpark, we showcase our community, we do bring in tax dollars for the community and also if our local Paris team qualifies to come to the tournament, then it helps our own local teams not spend as much money during the tournament process because they don’t have to travel,” Vaughan said.
Paris begins the tournament at 10:45 a.m. Saturday and the squad is hopeful of reaching one of the final games on Monday. Justin Walls, Paris Optimist Baseball Tournament chairman, said the Paris squad won the world series a season ago.
“They are one of the top teams in the country,” Walls said. “They travel around a lot and play a lot of high-level baseball. It’s the same group of kids that have been together now since they were probably five or six years old. It’s unbelievable to watch them play because they can all hit, of course, but defensively they are as good as any team you’ll ever see. I’ve seen older kids who can’t play defense like these kids can, they’re unbelievably good.”
The club is looking for volunteers to help at the entrance gate, souvenir table and with field maintenance. Vaughan encouraged the local community to come out and support the event which costs $10 each day for adults and $5 for children.
“When baseball stuff like this is going on, the community pulls together very well,” Walls said. “When there’s a need and call for donations and stuff, people around this area always step up. They are very supportive of everything and that’s something that makes our community unique. We’re a small community but we’re a tight community.”
Ben Hutchens is sports reporter for The Paris News.
