Step by step: Walk of Hope supports victims of crime

On a brisk, but sunny spring day, more than 100 people gathered Friday around Culbertson Fountain on the downtown Plaza to enjoy hot dogs served by the Reno Fire Department and to lend support to victims of crime during the 7th Annual Walk of Hope in celebration of National Crime Victims Rights Week.
Paris Police Department community outreach coordinator Kimmie Snowton headlined the program, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell read a proclamation declaring the week of April 23-29 as Crime Victims Week and the Paris High School choir entertained before Lamar County Crime Victims Coordinator Jane Adams led marchers on a trek around downtown.
Earlier, members of the Paris Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department honor guards presented the colors and Shannon Jones sang the national anthem.
Relating his own personal experiences with crime victims, Snowton said physical scars usually heal but mental anguish lingers.
“But if we keep lifting victims up with the right kind of support, the right nourishment, those who have been abused will get better,” Snowton said. “That is what you are doing right now, is showing your support.”
In reading the county’s proclamation, Bell noted that Americans are victims of more than 20 million crimes each year and that crime touches the lives of everyone regardless of age, national origin, race, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, immigration or economic status.
“Serving victims and rebuilding their trust restores hope to victims and survivors as well as their communities,” the proclamation stated.
The spirit of the event was not lost on retired pharmacist Mike Sims and his daughter, Laurie Geer, the husband and daughter of Annie Lois Sims, a retired North Lamar school teacher murdered in 2014.
“I really appreciated the services offered by Lamar County during that time, and we are glad to participate today and appreciate them putting this day on for all of us,” Geer said.
“This is a good thing for this community,” Sims said. “We appreciate all the support we have received, and we want to show our support for others. We have a great community with wonderful law enforcement and district attorney’s office, and we appreciate both so much.
Sponsored by Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial, Sonic Drive-Ins, Coca Cola and The Lamar County Welfare Board, Friday’s walk was hosted by Court Appointed Special Advocates for Kids, Lamar County District Attorney Victims Services, Children’s Advocacy Center, Paris Police Department, Reno Police Department, Reno Fire Department, Crime Crime Stoppers, Child Protective Services, Safe-T, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Horizon House Transitional Shelter, CitySquare and Lone Star Legal Aid.
