This is “Telecommunicators Week” as proclaimed Monday by Lamar County Commissioners in a resolution that credited dispatchers for accurate and prompt information provided sheriff deputies, police officers, firefighters and paramedics and for being a calming influence when alarmed citizens call with emergencies.
“Be it resolved that, the Lamar County Commissioners’ court does formally declare the week of April 15, 2023 as “Public Safety Telecommunicators Week” in honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our city and citizens safe in Paris and Lamar County,” the resolution states.
Sheriff Scott Cass was on hand to add well-spoken praise for his staff and to thank commissioners for providing the telecommunication office at the Sheriff’s Office with an expanded facility and software updates.
“Our telecommunicators do an outstanding job and really work hard with all the calls coming in and taking care of the officers out on the road,” Cass said. “They are watching five screens and each screen has something that goes on. They have to fill out all the different blocks to make sure they are sending officers and first responders to the right location.”
He recognized the importance of the court’s support.
“It’s a partnership,” Cass said. “We all recognize that our citizens are number one and we have to do the very best we can afford. I appreciate the court honoring this week so that telecommunicators are recognized and appreciated.”
Later on Monday, I reached out to Paris Police Chief Richard Salter before a City Council meeting and asked him to send me a few encouraging words about his telecommunicators, who are responsible for taking most all 911 calls and then transferring county calls to the Sheriff’s Office.
I had no idea I would receive such a well-written, prompt response later that evening.
I am including excerpts directly from his email because I am quite impressed with our police chief’s writing skills.
“Please join me and the entire Paris Police Department in recognizing, thanking and honoring our unsung heroes, the Paris Police Department dispatchers. Week by week throughout the year, their commitment, service and sacrifice is often taken for granted. They perform one of the most stressful jobs in America.
They are the voices on the other side of 911 emergency calls when people are experiencing anything from a traffic accident to a life and death critical incident. When a dispatcher takes a call from a person in distress, they feel that person’s emotions; but their training and experience gives them the courage and focus to work through the issues and get the person the help they need as quickly as possible.
Dispatchers are multi-taskers to the nth degree, receiving critical information from a panicked caller while typing in the important details into the computer, relaying those details to officers, EMS and/or fire department personnel, and at the same time running and communicating intelligence queries for officers while their phones are ringing off the hook.
They can talk a parent through steps to save their choking baby or family member or steps to give life-saving CPR or first aid to a loved one. Their personal sacrifices are no different than the police officers they support. They are a 24-hour operation working 12-hour shifts. They miss holidays, birthdays, ball games, school programs and even family dinners.
Our dispatchers are the first life-line in any emergency, fire, and/or medical emergency. They are the Thin-Gold-Line that sits between the Thin-Red and Blue-Lines. I would ask that everyone please take a moment of pause this week, or anytime throughout the year, to recognize and thank a dispatcher for their courage, dedication and compassion.”
Impressive, I would say. Let’s thank a dispatcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.