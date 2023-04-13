This is “Telecommunicators Week” as proclaimed Monday by Lamar County Commissioners in a resolution that credited dispatchers for accurate and prompt information provided sheriff deputies, police officers, firefighters and paramedics and for being a calming influence when alarmed citizens call with emergencies.

“Be it resolved that, the Lamar County Commissioners’ court does formally declare the week of April 15, 2023 as “Public Safety Telecommunicators Week” in honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our city and citizens safe in Paris and Lamar County,” the resolution states.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.