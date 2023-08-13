THIs oneCMYKNatalie Washington North Lamar Jr. Hitter.jpg

Washington, North Lamar junior hitter, is part of a Pantherette team that returns all its 2022-23 roster. The Pantherettes are led by six seniors and four juniors.

 Ben Hutchens/ The Paris News

For the first time in her coaching career, Cristy Crawford didn’t lose any players.

Crawford, North Lamar volleyball coach, is returning every player from last year’s squad. There were no seniors on the team, a unit talented enough to finish second in the district and finish 20-18.

CMYKLoganDorityNLSrSetter:Hitter.jpg

Senior Logan Dority sets a ball in warm-ups before a scrimmage. 

