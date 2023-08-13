For the first time in her coaching career, Cristy Crawford didn’t lose any players.
Crawford, North Lamar volleyball coach, is returning every player from last year’s squad. There were no seniors on the team, a unit talented enough to finish second in the district and finish 20-18.
“We didn’t have a single senior last year,” Crawford said. “So, I definitely know we’re not starting from scratch. We’re able to knock a little bit of the rust off and then build upon what we built last year.”
Experience, obviously, is one of the Pantherettes’ strengths.
“It benefits from the leadership quality of the team,” Crawford said. “They were forced to learn how to be leaders last year, they didn’t really have a choice. And now they’ve had one solid year under their belt of basically having senior leadership without being seniors.”
North Lamar is off to a 4-0 start after a five-set win against Sherman and a sweep at a tournament in Tyler.
Lilly Stewart is the lone sophomore on a team filled with upperclassmen, six seniors and four juniors. Crawford said Stewart is a spunky competitor adjusting well to the nerves that come with playing varsity volleyball.
But make no mistake, the heart and soul of the team is the upperclassmen. Two seniors who exhibit some of that leadership are twins Logan and Lauren Dority. They each have a different leadership style, one is more outspoken, while the other is more of a one-on-one mentor.
“They’re both leaders, but they lead in different ways,” Crawford said. “Both of their leadership styles are very positive qualities to have. But it’s really beneficial to us that their two leadership styles compliment each other.”
On the court, several juniors have stepped up and played well. Rosalyn Spencer, Emery Reeves and hitter Natalie Washington have played well and lifted the Pantherettes offensively and defensively.
Crawford said North Lamar’s biggest strength is its overall cohesiveness, which comes from the familiarity the players share.
“We’re doing a great job of playing as a team and we’re playing together already,” Crawford said. “I feel like that’s going to get us through some of the tougher moments in the season, especially against tougher competition.”
