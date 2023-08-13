Commissioners set to continue budget discussions
Lamar County commissioners will continue budget discussions at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. in Paris. Discussion Monday comes in advance of a public hearing and possible approval of the tax rate at 2 p.m. Thursday, also in the Commissioner’s Courtroom.
Other items on the agenda include the possible approval of a tax abatement for a local industry, which has expansion plans, as well as several recurring yearly items. Commissioners are to consider an application for a county feral hog abatement grant.
Staff Report
Paris mayor plans to share west Paris town hall project information
Paris Mayor Reginald Hughes is expected to share information about a west Paris town hall project when the City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The council also is to receive a drainage analysis of the upper basins of Tributaries 4 and 6, Big Sandy Creek, a long-standing issue with many residents whose homes and businesses flood during heavy rains.
Other agenda items include the approval of a tax abatement for the expansion of a local industry, discussion about the repeal of a city curfew for children, the possible removal of the no parking zone on the east side of Second Street SW from Austin Street to Sherman Street, a speed limit reduction from 30 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour on East Sherman Street between 12th SE to 14th SE streets and consideration of the appointment of three members to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board along with a council member to serve as liaison.
The Council is to convene into executive session to receive legal advice from the city attorney and to possibly deliberate the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property.
Staff Report
North Lamar ISD trustees plan to take look at STAAR results
North Lamar ISD Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick will present preliminary comparison data for this year’s STAAR results when the Board of Trustees meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St. She will also seek approval for the 2023-24 appraisal calendar and appraisers for the year.
Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson will present information about both the 2023-24 employee and student handbook and will present for consideration and approval the 2023-24 Student Code of Conduct while Finance Director Melissa Dorrow requests approval to move two certificates of deposit from Liberty National Bank at their maturity date to a LOGIC CD account.
Interim Public Information Director Charley Erwin is to give an update on a Resilient Schools Support Program grant while Police Chief Mike Boaz is to seek approval for contracted services for campus security and Superintendent Kelli Stewart is to submit for approval a memorandum with Paris Junior College for dual credit, an Agrilife Extension resolution and an agreement for the purchase of attendance credit.
The board plans to convene into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
Staff Report
RENO
City Council plans to make appointments, workshop budget
The Reno City Council is expected to appoint two individuals to serve on the Reno Economic Development Committee and conduct annual evaluations of its city secretary, police chief, public works supervisor, emergency management coordinator and city attorney when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St. in Reno.
Prior to any action, the Council is expected to hold a public hearing for the Reno Crime Control and Prevention District’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget before a second public hearing for a 7.936-acre preliminary plat in the third phase of Wellington North.
Council members are expected to hear updates on its newly-installed weather radar and a new fire truck before discussing a sign-on bonus for the police department.
The Council is also expected to discuss an agreement with Hayter Engineering to make improvements to Reno Kiwanis Park and other resolutions before holding a budget workshop and then budgeting the remainder of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Before adjournment, council members are expected to deliberate real property in an executive session before evaluating city department heads.
Staff Report
CLARKSVILLE
Red River Commissioners plan to vote on budget items
The Red River Commissioners Court plan to consider various topics that will lead to the creation of a budget for fiscal year 2023-24 on Monday when the members meet at 9 a.m. in the County Annex, 200 N. Walnut.
Commissioners plan to vote on setting a date for a public hearing concerning the budget for the next fiscal year which begins Oct. 1.
Members also plan votes on setting a proposed tax rate and setting a date for public hearing for the proposed tax rate for the coming fiscal year.
They will also hear from Tonya Martin, the county tax assessor, concerning the proposed tax rate.
The commissioners also plan votes on equipment purchases.
Staff Report
BOGATA
Crime Control & Prevention District to hear reports
The Bogata Crime Control & Prevention District is expected to hear from visitors and a report from police Chief Chris Bruton when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Thedford Homes Community Building, 100 Thedford St. in Bogata.
It is also expected to discuss announcements and other items from board members before adjournment.
Staff Report
BOGATA
City Council to hold budget workshop
The Bogata City Council is expected to hold a budget workshop for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Bogata City Hall, 128 N. Main St. in Bogata.
Staff Report
